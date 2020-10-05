President Trump tweeted this afternoon that he would be checking out of Walter Reed Medical Center and finishing his quarantine back at the White House. The Washington Post’s perma-triggered Jennifer Rubin was among those triggered by Trump’s tweet that included thoughts about COVID-19, and she also had this to say about the hospital where Trump recovered:

Congress might want to defund Walter Reed. It is a public health hazard. — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020

It’s so nice to see the anti-Trump Resistance handling all this with such rational reactions.

Star BlueAnon & Washington Post writer thinks that … uh, well, she thinks that Walter Reed Medical Center is part of the conspiracy. https://t.co/jZiLqxeMBR — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 5, 2020

And I thought she hit peak insane yesterday I was wrong–again. https://t.co/0Tz93y9mjo — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) October 5, 2020

So it’s come to this? Yep.

Walter Reed treats more wounded U.S. military service members than any other medical facility in the country. https://t.co/DrQhzY985E — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 5, 2020

If you had any real friends, I’d suggest an intervention. — Add your name (@corrcomm) October 5, 2020

Always trust doctors and science, unless they give the president good news, in which case you should punish them and make them jobless. https://t.co/7EuTESQmif — Razor (@hale_razor) October 5, 2020

Walter Reed provides care to all the soldiers you spent years working to send overseas to lose their life and limbs — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 5, 2020





Always amazing that this is a real person, and that her work and opinions are supported by the Washington Post. https://t.co/WFmn43etK4 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 5, 2020

It says more about the WaPo than it does about Rubin.

Haven't you already done enough reactionary hate tweeting? pic.twitter.com/xAKuBec3h1 — mitrebox (@mitrebox) October 5, 2020

This is her worst meltdown since yesterday. https://t.co/dLfK0VvVhJ — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 5, 2020

This is by far your worst tweet and that's saying something. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 5, 2020

And the day ain’t over yet.