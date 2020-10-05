President Trump tweeted this afternoon about when he will be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center and heading back to the White House to finish his quarantine:

For many, that was good to hear:

But you just knew what would happen as far as others are concerned:

“Hardest hit” indeed. The blue check Resistance meltdown was fast to develop (of course). Here’s just a sampling:

What could be part of the reason for the additional rage? Mollie Hemingway will close this out:

And that couldn’t be more obvious.

