Ever since it was announced that the Trumps have tested positive for COVID-19, some on the Left have called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked or at least discussing its necessity at some point.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley is a voice of reason amidst a good deal of hysteria:

As with Mark Twain's death, the rising hysteria over a constitutional crisis due to President Trump illness has been "greatly exaggerated." We have a system that is hard wired precisely for this eventuality and has been used repeatedly for illnesses and operations… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 2, 2020

…There is no need for a delegation, let alone succession under the 25th Amendment, if the President is still cognitive and functioning. Covit-19 affects people in wildly different ways from incapacitation to no manifest symptoms. Most people fall in the middle of those polars. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 2, 2020

…Even if the President's condition grows more acute, he can formally and temporarily transfer authority to Vice President Pence as George W. Bush did twice with his vice president. The constitutional options are driven by the medical status… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 2, 2020

…However, the greatest health threat evident from this news is the spontaneous hyperventilation of dozens of pundits and politicians. Remember our Constitution was made for bad times, not good times. That why it is the most successful constitutional system in history. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 2, 2020

Just some rational things to keep in mind.

