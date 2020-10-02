The media and lefty spin in the wake of news that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 has been dizzying. Newt Gingrich spotted the New York Times getting in on the act:

Sounds like there’s quite a bit of wishcasting going on at the New York Times building!

And tomorrow’s another day.

***

Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald Trumpnew york timesNewt Gingrich