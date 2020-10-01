As we told you Thursday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo set off BS detectors everywhere after he told a local media outlet that COVID-19 patients were never sent to nursing homes.

How bad was Gov. Cuomo’s lie? It was so big that even CNN, the cable net that employs the governor’s cheerleading brother Chris, could not cover for him:

Fact check: Gov. Cuomo falsely claims New York nursing homes never took in Covid-positive patientshttps://t.co/DsGN7qMNiP — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 1, 2020

Wow!

Even @CNN is calling @andrewcuomo out for killing thousands of seniors by sending coronavirus+ patients back into nursing homes. https://t.co/YsckRkgsIo — Toby Rogers PhD, MPP (@uTobian) October 1, 2020

Amazing, isn’t it? If CNN were serious about the truth they would confiscate Chris Cuomo’s giant prop cotton swab.

Bro, why would @NYGovCuomo lie about this? This is beyond a lie and I’ve been saying for months some sort of third party investigation should occur to see why NY and NJ saw the devastation that it did in March, April & May#COVID19 #coronavirus #NYC #Cuomo https://t.co/WWNBMM3Sjy — Chow (@SimplyChow) October 1, 2020

You know it's lit when @CNN is fact-checking the Dems like this https://t.co/l9a1lc1gPn — Joey Vazquez (@JV3MRC) October 1, 2020

***

