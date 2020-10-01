As we told you Thursday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo set off BS detectors everywhere after he told a local media outlet that COVID-19 patients were never sent to nursing homes.

How bad was Gov. Cuomo’s lie? It was so big that even CNN, the cable net that employs the governor’s cheerleading brother Chris, could not cover for him:

Wow!

Amazing, isn’t it? If CNN were serious about the truth they would confiscate Chris Cuomo’s giant prop cotton swab.

