Just in case she hadn’t made it clear enough, as many Americans are still hurting from all the coronavirus shutdowns, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reiterated just how “proud” she is of the Senate Democrats for keeping aid from citizens:

Somebody go to Pelosi’s huge freezer and get her another ice cream bar!

Trending

That wouldn’t be surprising.

***

Related:

Chad Pergram explains why it’s ‘hard to see’ Pelosi’s impeachment idea delaying SCOTUS nominee confirmation

UNHINGED! Nancy Pelosi babbles about impeaching Trump or Barr if Senate GOP tries voting on SCOTUS in bizarre interview (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19DemocratsNancy Pelosi