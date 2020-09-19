The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has brought with it Democrats saying the Senate shouldn’t vote on a SCOTUS nominee until after the election, while Sen. Mitch McConnell has said “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

With that, GQ political columnist Laura Bassett, who questioned a system of government that made an 87-year-old woman undergoing chemo feel compelled to keep working as a Supreme Court justice in order to hold fascism at bay, says riots are on the way. Well, more riots:

There was an addendum to the riot threat, but it disappeared:

Riots? Been there, done that:

Maybe the rioters will have to start wearing jerseys indicating which “cause” they’re rioting for.

Yeah, we’re totally surprised too. *Eye roll*

Meanwhile, former CNN contributor Reza Aslan tweeted last night that if Trump and the Republicans attempt to fill the SCOTUS opening before the election “we burn the entire f***ing thing down.” So yeah, the Left’s handling it all really well.

