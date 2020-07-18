Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has announced that she’s battling a recurrence of cancer, and we wish her all the best in her fight:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. She says the treatment is yielding “positive results" and she remains “fully able” to continue her work on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/Y9mcGDKvSj — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 17, 2020

Justice Ginsburg plans to keep working during her treatment, which brings us to a blue check writer who lists bylines with GQ Mag, Rolling Stone, Daily Beast, the Washington Post and more. This take now has over 45,000 retweets and counting:

Has everyone stopped to meditate on the fact that an 87-year-old woman on chemo has to keep working full-time, full-force, because she's quite literally the only thing stopping the country's full slide into fascism? — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) July 17, 2020

My point is not that she's an inspiration (she is), but that something is deeply wrong with a government that puts any one person in this position — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) July 17, 2020

Well that’s certainly one way to look at it.

SIri, what does 'literally' mean? Siri, what does 'fascism' mean? Siri, what's the role of the US Supreme Court? https://t.co/885L9Jy6K7 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 18, 2020

The tweets have all the progressive talking point bases covered.

Have you stopped to meditate on how inadvertently funny it is how it's your beliefs that are close to fascism? https://t.co/3YjyFGvVbH — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) July 18, 2020

This narrative is just going to persist no matter how many times Trump's appointees will vote against him. https://t.co/l8mYWCtSvP — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 18, 2020

Also, not to rain on a good narrative, but Justice Ginsburg could have retired in a way that would have been “safe” for Democrats not all that long ago:

Or she could’ve retired at like, Age 79-80 during a super majority 🤷‍♂️ — Mcenroe 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@mcenroejack) July 18, 2020