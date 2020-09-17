Yesterday Newt Gingrich sparked quite a scene on Fox News after he said that George Soros is “a major cause of the violence we’re seeing” in U.S. cities. In a word, it was awkward, and Gingrich was informed by multiple people that he wouldn’t be allowed to further discuss George Soros. Here’s how it unfolded:

This is one of the weirdest exchanges I’ve ever seen on TV. @newtgingrich correctly points out that George Soros threw an unprecedented amount of money into DA races all over the country to elect radicals and Fox News basically told him to shut up. WTF? pic.twitter.com/IxwcLG2gOH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

Today, Fox News’ Harris Faulkner addressed the situation but never touched on why there was such a collective triggering when Gingrich mentioned Soros:

That didn’t exactly explain what happened and why:

She doesn’t explain why it happened and why she let it go and who was telling her to move on. I need more details than this explanation. — Layne 🇺🇸 #GodWins (@JMJ_DivineMercy) September 17, 2020

But you did, moreover even with this statement you didn’t answer the question I’m sure everyone is asking? “Why can’t Georg Soros be discussed on your show? “

You skipped over that part. https://t.co/TMPEHXBH7b — Rich (@coachRG50) September 17, 2020

Ih yes they did exactly what she's claiming not have done. Bring back Newt. He was telling the truth. — ozzy pants (@PantsOzzy) September 17, 2020

I agree with others he was not treated as he should have been. So you bring him back & allow him the courtesy of speaking. — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) September 17, 2020

