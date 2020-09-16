The Senate Democrats have taken aim at winning Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s seat in the November election, and have said the Republicans are “clearly panicking” about the Kentucky race:

Trending

Democrats are also trying to blame McConnell for the fact that Congress hasn’t passed another round of coronavirus relief for Americans (even though the latest bill was blocked by Senate Dems). However, the Dem fundraising for Amy McGrath and claims about McConnell don’t seem to be resonating well enough in Kentucky:

It’s working out great for the Dems so far! *Eye roll*

That may or may not continue — we’ll see.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionAmy McGrathKentuckyMitch McConnell