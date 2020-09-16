The Senate Democrats have taken aim at winning Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s seat in the November election, and have said the Republicans are “clearly panicking” about the Kentucky race:

Buckle up, we're coming for Mitch McConnell’s majority. https://t.co/9GxnGWC9tK — Senate Democrats (@dscc) July 26, 2020

🚨 $5.2 MILLION 🚨 Mitch McConnell is clearly panicking about losing this Senate seat in November. Chip in now to help @BarbaraBollier win: https://t.co/t6KhKAV48m #KSSen https://t.co/kEUmBUAADG — Senate Democrats (@dscc) September 9, 2020

Democrats are also trying to blame McConnell for the fact that Congress hasn’t passed another round of coronavirus relief for Americans (even though the latest bill was blocked by Senate Dems). However, the Dem fundraising for Amy McGrath and claims about McConnell don’t seem to be resonating well enough in Kentucky:

Breaking @QuinnipiacPoll in #KYSEN Mitch McConnell (R) 53%

Amy McGrath (D) 41% — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 16, 2020

Kentucky Senate Polling: McConnell (R): 53%

McGrath (D): 41% Quinnipiac / September 14, 2020 / n= 1,164 / MOE 2.9% / Telephonehttps://t.co/1PVtIx08jd — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) September 16, 2020

It’s working out great for the Dems so far! *Eye roll*

Libs… please keep lighting your money on fire and giving money to McGrath https://t.co/15aCvSLvrZ — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 16, 2020

That may or may not continue — we’ll see.