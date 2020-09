California’s fossil fuel regulations have caused an energy shortage in the midst of a heatwave. Yesterday, the mayor of Los Angeles advised citizens to turn everything off:

We need every Californian to help conserve energy. Please do your part. #FlexAlert

It’s almost 3 p.m. Time to turn off major appliances, set the thermostat to 78 degrees (or use a fan instead), turn off excess lights and unplug any appliances you’re not using.

Ain’t the end result of progressive energy regulations grand? But the Left can rest easy knowing they have “journalists” on their side to keep pushing their narrative no matter how disastrous the consequences:

The climate crisis is as real as the COVID crisis. Am I right California? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 7, 2020

First of all, one fire that’s burned thousands of acres was accidentally man-made:

I can't believe the climate crisis caused a gender reveal party. https://t.co/SdD5Ej7NkK — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 7, 2020

Maybe first Rather should consider what’s led to many of California’s problems:

The current electrical generation capacity crisis in California is completely man-made and was 100% predictable & preventable. https://t.co/3faLov3rOt — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 7, 2020

It's not the climate that shut down power plants. https://t.co/GzWHuxXULa — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 7, 2020

The solution to problems caused by socialism is always more socialism. https://t.co/r54vRjYKvf — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 7, 2020

What’s that definition of “insanity” again?

Ever heard of weather and dipsticks who use renewable energy that doesn't work? — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) September 7, 2020

California is the only state running out of power due to localized climate change that doesn't effect the rest of us, Dan? #HotTake https://t.co/POn45uvfNX pic.twitter.com/CI8W2MTWEN — ryuge (@0ryuge) September 7, 2020

Sounds like Rather’s “science” here is NOT settled.