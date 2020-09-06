If you want to be told that you shouldn’t be using certain appliances or lights at any given time of day, keep supporting progressive Democrats and their “renewable energy” agendas when in fact there’s not an adequate replacement for what they’re taking away. Here’s Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to unwittingly prove that point:

Wow, that’s like a “vote for Trump” ad in and of itself!

Vote Democrat if Garcetti’s warning sounds like something you’d like to hear on a daily basis.

You don’t have to get caught having a party in defiance of a progressive city’s COVID-19 orders to get your power shut off.

It’s just a matter of time:

Gavin Newsom and Eric Garcetti are working on it!

