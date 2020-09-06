If you want to be told that you shouldn’t be using certain appliances or lights at any given time of day, keep supporting progressive Democrats and their “renewable energy” agendas when in fact there’s not an adequate replacement for what they’re taking away. Here’s Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to unwittingly prove that point:

It’s almost 3 p.m. Time to turn off major appliances, set the thermostat to 78 degrees (or use a fan instead), turn off excess lights and unplug any appliances you’re not using. We need every Californian to help conserve energy. Please do your part. #FlexAlert — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) September 6, 2020

Wow, that’s like a “vote for Trump” ad in and of itself!

Just showed this warning to my wife. She's a recent immigrant from a third world country. The look on her face was priceless when she realized that California, a major first world economic powerhouse, couldn't keep the power on any better than the country she just left. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 7, 2020

This is the Energy program @JoeBiden would bring to the nation. https://t.co/VMuHY2jwEo — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 7, 2020

Vote Democrat if Garcetti’s warning sounds like something you’d like to hear on a daily basis.

We pay some of the highest taxes in the nation, and what we receive for those tax dollars are riots condoned by the city, and an insufficient energy grid to deal with the super-unpredictable fact that it gets f***ing hot in summer in CA https://t.co/4vzmfuZLJ6 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 7, 2020

This is what happens when the self-described "party of science" takes its own propaganda too seriously. Solar, wind & other renewables aren't ready to take over the full energy sector. Perhaps Monday's 100F temps will cause some Californians to reconsider their one-party state. https://t.co/swzhhBVEf5 — Brian Riedl 🧀 (@Brian_Riedl) September 7, 2020

Nothing says "I'm a failed Mayor" quite like this tweet. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 7, 2020

Let me translate this: "The eco-wacko policies that California Democrats enacted have failed, but we're more committed to environmentalist extremism than successful policymaking. So enjoy the blackouts, peasants. You dummies will vote for us anyway." https://t.co/Ke0SEQqfpW — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) September 7, 2020

You don’t have to get caught having a party in defiance of a progressive city’s COVID-19 orders to get your power shut off.

Someone in California should pull the public utility records for the mayor’s residence and see if he is following the same orders he’s giving everyone else. https://t.co/kRJNqNKqgJ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 7, 2020

What if we don’t? Are you going to shut our water off? — Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) September 7, 2020

California's power grid is now comparable to Puerto Rico. Well done — ScottAllanCole (@scottallancole) September 7, 2020

Just a reminder that those of us in flyover states don't have to ration electricity. Even after a major hurricane, we are doing better than this. https://t.co/DkQCNyM7HP — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) September 7, 2020

Damn. I thought this was a parody tweet at first. No wonder ppl are leaving CA in droves. Yikes. — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) September 7, 2020

This is why the electoral college exists. https://t.co/JiX9IBzP2q — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 7, 2020

Our power has been out since 4pm …ETA to restore is 24-36 hours. I’ve lived in this suburb of Los Angeles my entire life. It’s like living in a 3rd world now — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) September 7, 2020

In West Virginia, our electricity is on 24/7. It costs half as much too. https://t.co/O4xBj3jWJ8 — Don Surber (@donsurber) September 7, 2020

“Use a fan instead” bro it’s 112 there — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) September 7, 2020

It’s just a matter of time:

How long until California starts resembling a North Korean night-time satellite image? pic.twitter.com/EF1ZJES1iH — _mm512_maskz_hesnotthestig_epi64(0x42,vec1,vec2) (@HesNotTheStig) September 7, 2020

Gavin Newsom and Eric Garcetti are working on it!