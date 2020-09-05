Last night there were more protests in Rochester, New York over the death of Daniel Prude:

Demonstrator say they will be out here all night. pic.twitter.com/PIk4ymiRGe — Dan Schrack (@DanSchrack) September 5, 2020

Yesterday we told you that the Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan was pleased to inform everybody that 93 percent of racial justice protests are peaceful, so maybe this constitutes last night’s seven percent that turns non-peaceful:

Last night in Rochester, video appears to show protestors "shutting down restaurants" by smashing tables and harassing patrons into leaving.pic.twitter.com/MfAE892Ih1 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 5, 2020

A bus stop was lit on fire during the protest Rochester New York. #ROC pic.twitter.com/RYmPwu1tom — Geoffery Rogers (@GeofferyRogers) September 5, 2020

NEWS 8: Three Rochester police officers hospitalized after objects thrown at them during protest, one officer received burns to neck, say law enforcement — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the media will continue with the “mostly peaceful” cliche.

If you click on Rochester as a twitter trend, videos of this and fires are excluded on the “you’re up to date” tab. https://t.co/Am0Q43W0bV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2020

Gee, why would that be?

.@joshscampbell Need a breakfast burrito recommendation for Rochester? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2020

CNN is going to eat a breakfast burrito in downtown Rochester tomorrow and tell us all this didn’t happen. https://t.co/MtEd2Yv6Zp — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) September 5, 2020

CNN’s law enforcement correspondent will definitely wait a little while before trying that in Rochester.

I wonder if that guy that ate the breakfast burrito in Portland had a table there last night — Sauce is Flipping (@Sauc_e) September 5, 2020

When corporate America funds left wing BLM groups and their affiliates, this is what they’re paying for 👇 https://t.co/p73512ehM5 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 5, 2020

This “peaceful protest” is coming to your neighborhood. You can thank the Democrats for it. https://t.co/bL54swGhhw — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 5, 2020

Maybe Paul Krugman will take a morning jog through Rochester and report everything’s peaceful.

There's not a better definition of domestic terrorism than what we saw last night from Black Lives Matter in Rochester, NY… Absolutely pathetic that Law Enforcement and the New York State Police aren't putting boots to asses as they attack innocent diners. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) September 5, 2020

The Media spent the last 48 hours breathlessly pushing an absurd, unsourced smear against the President. Meanwhile, Rochester, NY is being ravaged and the Media is silent, actively covering for BLM. https://t.co/Dx8KdHvjLG — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) September 5, 2020

More peaceful protests!!

They’re literally creating more Trump supporters! 🤣 https://t.co/TfRgcb4Mtz — Aundrea (@aundrea_maltz) September 5, 2020

If they weren't voting Trump before, they are now. https://t.co/zzxsqrPcvf — LastKingofScotland (@KingofLast) September 5, 2020

The Left doesn’t seem to understand that.