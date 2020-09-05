An online conference featuring Bill and Hillary Clinton this week resulted in the 2016 Dem presidential nominee ranting about Trump and Russia (shocking, we know). But one end result was pretty hilarious, judging from how Bill was looking on as Hillary continued on her nearly four-year harangue about losing in 2016:

Sharyl Attkisson has declared that video officially caption-worthy:

Trending

And James Woods has a viewing suggestion:

LOL.

Our sides are officially aching.

***

Related:

‘The American left is holding a meeting’: Brit Hume notes the lineup of speakers at The Atlantic’s virtual festival

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bill clintonHillary Clinton