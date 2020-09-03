Internal polling for the Democrats must be fairly dismal, because Kamala Harris joined Joe Biden in very recently condemning violence in cities:

I join @JoeBiden in condemning this violence. This can not—and must not—be who we are. Americans deserve a president who will heal our country and bring people together—not fan the flames of hate and division. https://t.co/21h00uFFR7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 30, 2020

The problem for Harris (not that the media is in any rush to ask her about it) is that just weeks ago she was tweeting things like this:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

President Trump and Sen. Tom Cotton have been among those pointing out Harris’ complete one-eighty, but lucky for Team Biden they have the media backing them up. A Washington Post fact check shifted into parse overdrive for this one:

New #FactChecker –> Kamala Harris tweeted support for a bail fund, but the money didn’t just assist protesters https://t.co/UlUOhNwH1x — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 3, 2020

Looks like we have another “true, but maybe not really because a Republican made the claim” rating to help out Democrats:

Cotton’s claim that “violent rioters” were released with MFF funds has some basis in fact. But we stumble over Cotton’s additional claim that violent rioters were let out of jail to do more damage. MFF did bail out at least two people charged with attempted murder or burglary during the protests. But there is no evidence they committed additional crimes after being released. His spokesman points to a disturbing case that was unconnected to the protests. But that’s not what Cotton tweeted. Moreover, it turns out the MFF was only a bit player in the release of people charged during the protests. The vast majority of people — 92 percent — had to pay no bail. So both Cotton and Trump are wrong to suggest that the donations led to the release of many protesters or rioters.

It is certainly fair to raise questions about how MFF is handling the millions of dollars it has raised and whether greater oversight is needed. We will leave this unrated.

It must be good to be a Democrat and get that level of deference from “fact-checkers”:

Did Trump say that ALL of money went to protestors? What is the fact check here? “Trump is right that Harris supported a bail fund for people arrested during declared riots, but I’ll add a mitigating, useless detail per my negotiated contract with the DNC.” — Ken Carson (@Ken_carson57) September 3, 2020

That seems to be how the “fact check” game is played when a Republican says something factual.

She literally said the money was going to bail out “protesters.” My word dude. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 3, 2020

"Journalism Dies In Darkness." — Yancy (@yancypart2) September 3, 2020

“Fact Checkers” are Democrats running interference for their team. pic.twitter.com/aVDYMmV3NO — David (@DSmykal) September 3, 2020

But it did in fact help protesters, rioters and looters. — Proud American (@ProudAm81597372) September 3, 2020

You are the ultimate hack. Do you think Harris knew some of the money wouldn’t be needed? It was her intention to bail out the jailed protesters. — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) September 3, 2020

