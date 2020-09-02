After over three straight months of nightly rioting Portland, Oregon, the city’s Mayor Ted Wheeler has seen enough of what he allowed to develop:

Among those who obviously didn’t feel safe in his community was Wheeler himself, who is packing to live in a different location:

Not long ago activists occupied Wheeler’s apartment building and demanded he resign, among other things. Instead Wheeler’s moving.

Brit Hume had a better idea that would be a sign of responsible leadership, which means Wheeler won’t entertain the idea:

We won’t hold our breath waiting for Wheeler to demonstrate any actual leadership.

Also, remember when indicated that the violence would stop after federal authorities left? Good times.

