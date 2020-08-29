Earlier this week, Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler responded to President Trump’s offer of federal assistance:

Almost right on cue, something happened:

You can’t make this stuff up:

At that point, some of the protest went from happening outside Wheeler’s apartment building, to inside:

Trending

Wheeler helped enable that behavior, so we hope he enjoys his new roomies:

The mayor’s finding that out, not that he’d ever admit it though.

We have a request being made to Barack Obama on behalf of Mayor Wheeler:

LOL.

***

Related:

Report: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler thought having the cops stand down would help stop the rioting in his city

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Defund the policeoregonportlandTed Wheeler