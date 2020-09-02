In California, indoor service at salons is still a COVID-19 no-no, but that didn’t stop Nancy Pelosi. Security camera footage that was released showed the House Speaker in a salon to get her hair done, and the video also showed Pelosi without a mask.

The story has been on Fox News and mentioned here and there, but Janice Dean knows how it might have been a much bigger story:

Just imagine the collective media hyperventilating that would have ensued.

Fact check: Bingo!

