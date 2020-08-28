Joe Biden is taking a page from CNN and others in the lib media by being super-selective about spotting potential “super spreader” events, and Joe’s timing on this tweet is impeccable:

Dems and the media pretending the virus won’t spread if the political motivation behind the gathering is acceptable has gotten to be the most pitiful “science” cliche going.

Does Joe know that his former boss and many others attended a funeral fairly recently?

The virus apparently has a political bias.

