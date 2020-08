Last night there were about 1,500 people gathered outside the White House for speeches on the final night of the Republican convention, which ended with President Trump’s acceptance speech.

CNN took the predictable angle:

Very little social distancing. Very few masks in sight on the south lawn of the WH for Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/J31kDKyabj

“There will be people who became infected as a result of that event last night, and there’ll be people who will spread it and possibly require hospitalization, may even die,” @drsanjaygupta says about the large crowd that wasn’t socially distanced for Trump’s RNC speech. pic.twitter.com/BIU3JBTV0W — CNN (@CNN) August 28, 2020

Maybe if the Republican convention had been reframed it would get clearance from the doctor:

It was a peaceful protest against socialism and the destruction of America. It avoids protests, remember? https://t.co/SYk7ZwPO4m — 🌴LonePalm🌴 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@lonepalm99) August 28, 2020

With that in mind, there’s a “Commitment March” going on in Washington, DC, and tens of thousands are there:

This is how many people showed up to the #MarchOnWashington today. pic.twitter.com/l0qPtWn25Y — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 28, 2020

And just like that, CNN’s social distancing scolds have decided to take a coffee break:

CNN has no problem with crowds being this close together. They'll say (and have said) people are wearing masks as if to say that means no one will get the coronavirus, and everything's fine. But they won't say schools or sporting venues can open! No, that's dangerous pic.twitter.com/XU9iAVLDAB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 28, 2020

A tale of two chyrons. CNN is such a joke. pic.twitter.com/r5ixbKhhBk — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

Color us NOT shocked.

Let's not name call. @jaketapper will address this on his show no doubt. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 28, 2020

Covid is done. Open everything up. If they try to arrest you, show them this picture and tell them what they can do with jt. — push the reset button (@joshiegoesboom) August 28, 2020

They aren't even trying anymore — John 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Parshon (@JohnParshon) August 28, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.