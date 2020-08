In order to help let the healing begin, Rev. Jesse Jackson has arrived in Kenosha, Wisconsin:

Rev. Jesse Jackson arrives at the press conference at the scene of the shooting in #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/KW0BzYzXRP

Can you already feel the situation calming down? Neither can we:

Kenosha officials, joined by Rev. Jesse Jackson and Sen. Lena Taylor, address recent protests in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. https://t.co/qdKZ3fH2SX — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 27, 2020

There’s a “moral desert at the top” Civil rights campaigner Rev Jesse Jackson says something is going “awry” as he speaks in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake https://t.co/spjaj1tMjl pic.twitter.com/0rpDhoHgi3 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 27, 2020

Rev. Jesse Jackson leads a press conference, at Car Source, across from the Froedtert #Kenosha Hospital. pic.twitter.com/iH230deVsd — Vashon (@vashon_photo) August 27, 2020

Can Al Sharpton be far behind?

By the way, we say “let the healing begin” in the most sarcastic way possible:

Here comes the gasoline — Skyguy51 (@JohnG62047678) August 27, 2020

This should help. *This won't help. It'll make it worse. https://t.co/m6hk6SInvY — RBe (@RBPundit) August 27, 2020

This should help things https://t.co/mDssjpgxKd — Hotep Dad Max (@HotepDadMax) August 27, 2020

That'll fix everything 🙄 https://t.co/u6Npi5X0aM — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) August 27, 2020

Well that's great now everything is Going to be OK no more riots no more killing everything will be OK Jesse's gonna take care of it. https://t.co/S253zntwcD — Sal USA Patriot (@SalPatriot) August 27, 2020

Gasoline is being brought in to put out the fires. https://t.co/nmhLq8dzHm — Fiery But Mostly Peaceful (@TomJefferson30) August 27, 2020

This should help matters 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Matthew Ada (@VividMiddle) August 27, 2020

Will Jackson be visiting the residential areas where a church and temple were defaced?