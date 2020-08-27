Things were pretty quiet in downtown Kenosha last night, maybe because of the presence of federal officers and the National Guard? Via Townhall’s Julio Rosas:

So, the protesters decided to go march in the residential part of the city instead:

Go protest where the white people and cops live, they said:

Maybe they are secretly filming a Trump ad?

They did find time to deface a temple:

As well as a church:

And this is how President Trump gets another 4 years.

***

