Things were pretty quiet in downtown Kenosha last night, maybe because of the presence of federal officers and the National Guard? Via Townhall’s Julio Rosas:

Things are pretty quiet right now outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after Trump announced more federal officers and National Guardsmen would be deploying to the city. We’ll see if it remains calm tonight. pic.twitter.com/zVjHIjWnsl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

So, the protesters decided to go march in the residential part of the city instead:

BLM march now walking through the streets of Kenosha away from the county courthouse. pic.twitter.com/7vMg8Sbpvq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

Go protest where the white people and cops live, they said:

A man encourages the BLM crowd to march through the part of town where the white people and cops live in Kenosha: “Take it to their shit!” pic.twitter.com/4cyIKo01Xi — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

Maybe they are secretly filming a Trump ad?

BLM march now going through the residential areas of Kenosha and they are trying to wake people up by chanting, using megaphones, and banging buckets. pic.twitter.com/78wgKDGFxP — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

They did find time to deface a temple:

Someone from the BLM crowd spray-painted “Free Palestine” in the driveway of the Beth Hillel Temple in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/sJACaqZlai — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

As well as a church:

Church sign in Kenosha graffitied with “BLM.” pic.twitter.com/a7yeNVRSP8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

And this is how President Trump gets another 4 years.

***