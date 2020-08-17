With some polls showing President Trump closing the gap with Joe Biden, the media and others are going to be ramping up their positive rhetoric about the Democrat nominee while ratcheting up the slams on Trump.

The New York Times published an op-ed that does yeoman’s work for the Biden campaign. Here’s the headline:

In other words, vote for what Biden was and not necessarily for what he is?

Trending

Sure is.

Obligatory:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignJoe Bidennew york times