Did you think that the U.S. Postal Service was the model of efficiency both fiscally and functionally before Donald Trump was elected president? Neither did we, but the Democrat attempts to claim Trump is using the USPS to somehow sabotage mail-in votes are obviously resonating with some on the Left. This was the scene outside the residence of the Postmaster-General this morning:

Big crowd this morning protesting outside the DC home of Trump donor and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy #SaveUSPS https://t.co/pgXhDfkC67 — Alexis Goldstein (@alexisgoldstein) August 15, 2020

Now they’re putting fake (blank) ballots on the front door of the building for delivery pic.twitter.com/er1hfhTAsP — John Domen (@JDDsays) August 15, 2020

Among the chalking along Connecticut Ave in front of the building now… pic.twitter.com/mZgh1HZpky — John Domen (@JDDsays) August 15, 2020

Scenes like that are fueled by Democrats sharing unhinged conspiracy theories such as the one that mailboxes were being removed in Portland so people can’t send ballots (in reality they were being replaced by new mailboxes).

This is the funniest thing I’ve seen in weeks. https://t.co/31w2qPNz6J — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 15, 2020

“No dominoes pizza coupons, no peace!” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 15, 2020

Millennials supporting 17th century information transmission technology to own Trump — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) August 15, 2020

It’s something else.

😂😂😂😂 "Snail mail rules! 😂😂😂😂 — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) August 15, 2020

Banging drums and chanting over Bed Bath and Beyond discount fliers https://t.co/EWHaXF9srT — Mary Vinnie (@redpoid) August 15, 2020

People have way too much god damn time on their hands https://t.co/LhZws7Jldi — Bobby King (@flgatorking87) August 15, 2020

“Who’s mail? Our mai…well actually this is my neighbor’s brb” — Alex Hamilton (parler: alexhamilton74) (@alexhamilton74) August 15, 2020

LOL.

