Well, this settles it. Either elect Joe Biden, or the USPS is as good as dead:

National Association of Letter Carriers, a union that boasts nearly 300,000 active and retired postal workers, endorses Joe Biden, warning that the “survival” of USPS is at stake. https://t.co/EdiwFuruQZ

More:

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden gained the presidential endorsement of the National Association of Letter Carriers on Friday, a union that boasts nearly 300,000 active and retired postal workers.

“Vice President Biden is — was — and will continue to be — a fierce ally and defender of the United States Postal Service (USPS), letter carriers, and our fellow postal brothers and sisters,” NALC president Fredric Rolando said in a statement that also praised Democratic vice presidential pick Kamala Harris.

…

“This pandemic threatens the very survival of USPS,” Rolando said. “Yet, while postal employees are on the front lines providing essential services to the public every day, the current administration refuses to provide the necessary financial relief that would strengthen the agency during this pandemic.”