Yesterday the Justice Department announced the first guilty plea as a result of the Durham investigation. Here was how NPR framed the story:

Just in: FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith plans to plead guilty to charges related to information-gathering involving the Trump campaign and Russia four years ago, according to his lawyer. It's the first criminal charges associated with how the Russian investigation was conducted. — NPR (@NPR) August 14, 2020

And with that Mollie Hemingway spotted more media bias in progress:

NPR, which was a co-conspirator in the Russia collusion hoax, redefines Clinesmith pleading guilty to falsifying evidence against Trump affiliate Carter Page as something "related to information-gathering." Our media are completely and utterly corrupt. https://t.co/m0Y0zqFC8A — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 14, 2020

“Journalism,” NPR-style!

Can’t figure out why my tax money is being funneled to “news outlets” that distort, mislead, and outright lie to America in their service to Democrats. — American Values 🇺🇸 (@Paine_1776) August 15, 2020

Or with blatantly dishonest minimization. "charges related to information-gathering"https://t.co/ZuV4Y5TXEb — Rev Snow (@RevSnow67) August 15, 2020

And they still get public funding? https://t.co/XR1s5VZGO5 — Myron Magnet (@MyronMagnet) August 14, 2020

Yuuup.