In New York, the Cuomo administration has already investigated the Cuomo administration’s nursing home policies during the coronavirus outbreak and found themselves to be not at fault for the disaster that ensued.

What about an outside independent investigation? Not necessary, according to Gov. Cuomo:

Coumo has already vindicated himself so what’s left to do? *Eye roll*

Stunning, right?

Somebody get the giant prop cotton swab ready!

All while the MSM applauds Cuomo’s skill at “flattening the curve.”

