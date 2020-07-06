The administration of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has completed its look into whether his policy of admitting COVID-19 patients into nursing homes was responsible for thousands of deaths. The results of their probe won’t surprise you:

GOP Reps Elise Stefanik and Steve Scalise are among those not buying it:

One luxury certain government officials have is the ability to investigate and clear themselves of any wrongdoing.

