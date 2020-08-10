Everybody knows that CNN’s partisan hackery knows no bounds, but Brian Stelter, host of the ironically titled “Reliable Sources” program, went above and beyond the call of water carrying duty with this doozy of a segment:

You know, the Biden campaign should put that on a bumper sticker: Biden 2020: He can ride a bike!

Trending

Stelter’s doing his best to carry water for Biden and the Dems but it’s got to be exhausting work.

At this point “he can ride a bike” seems to be all they’ve got.

Stelter has zero self-awareness and it just keeps getting worse.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionBrian StelterCNNJoe Biden