On Sunday night we told you about Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean having been invited to testify at a state hearing about Gov. Cuomo’s nursing home policies — until she was uninvited. Dean called it “political theater.”

But now Dean’s found out more specifics about why the New York Democrats were so nervous about her potential testimony, and it’s not incredibly surprising:

And there it is. Thank you @SenatorOMara: “Assembly Health Cmte chair wrote, “I have been told that ‘The Senate is not comfortable including her on the witness list, so we will not be including her to testify.’” https://t.co/Pp6atDAI4J — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 11, 2020

Dean was tipped off in part by New York State Senate Republican Tom O’Meara:

Janice Dean, who lost in-laws to coronavirus, was pulled from testifying Assembly Health Cmte chair wrote, “I have been told that ‘The Senate is not comfortable including her on the witness list, so we will not be including her to testify.’” https://t.co/pVLIGxF9Z9 #FoxNews — Tom O'Mara (@SenatorOMara) August 11, 2020

It’s truly a framable moment, in a maddening way:

I’m truly amazed that apparently my appearance at today’s @NYSenate nursing home hearings would’ve made people “uncomfortable” and that’s why I was taken off the witness list. Wish they had put that in writing so I could frame it. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 11, 2020

It also won’t surprise anybody to know that Gov. Cuomo says an independent investigation into the state’s nursing home policies on COVID-19 isn’t necessary.