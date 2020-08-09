Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean lost two of her in-laws to COVID-19 at two separate care facilities in New York and has since been a frequent critic of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus policies in regard to nursing homes.

On Monday, the state is having a hearing, and Dean says she was invited to testify, but apparently some people changed their minds:

State officials backpedaled? What a shocker! Dean continued:

Trending

In fairness to Gov. Cuomo, he’s been kind of busy deciding things such as if chicken wings count as food in order to meet the state’s coronavirus requirements at restaurants/bars.

The Democrats do have their “priorities.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusCOVID-19Janice DeanNew York