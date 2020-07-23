As Twitchy reported a week ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York bars and restaurants could sell alcohol, but only to people who also ordered food. Apparently the science was that people who drank alcohol only tended to loiter and not social distance as much or something.

Plenty suggested the idea of selling peanuts for a buck to take care of the food requirement, but Cuomo has made it somewhat clear what’s considered food and what isn’t. Apparently ordering chicken wings with your beer doesn’t count and bars will be closed down if they try to get away with it. You have to have at least a sandwich for it to count.

Remember, this all has to do with preventing the spread of COVID-19 while allowing businesses like bars to reopen. Eating a sandwich will keep you from getting the coronavirus, but chicken wings will not.

Buffalo Wild Wings was not impressed:

Trending

Give Cuomo another week and see what he comes up with next.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Cuomobarschicken wingscoronavirusrestaurantsSandwich