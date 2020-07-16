While states with Republican governors like Georgia and Florida are continually pummeled for reopening too early, it was only a month ago when we noticed that St. Mark’s Place in New York City seemed pretty lax about wearing masks and social distancing:

We’re not sure where Gov. Andrew Cuomo put that on his commemorative COVID Mountain poster, but it looks like he’s doing something about people drinking alcohol.

What’s that goal again? To ensure “actual outdoor dining” and prohibit “outdoor drinking/idling.” So the coronavirus knows the difference between eating dinner and nursing a beer for a half-hour?

Tags: alcoholAndrew CuomobarscoronavirusFoodNew York City