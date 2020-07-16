While states with Republican governors like Georgia and Florida are continually pummeled for reopening too early, it was only a month ago when we noticed that St. Mark’s Place in New York City seemed pretty lax about wearing masks and social distancing:
The Village gets its own Ozarks pool party. https://t.co/XXhPw57QyF
— Lea Goldman (@lea) June 13, 2020
We’re not sure where Gov. Andrew Cuomo put that on his commemorative COVID Mountain poster, but it looks like he’s doing something about people drinking alcohol.
NEW: Bars and restaurants in New York City will only be allowed to serve alcohol to people who also order food, @NYGovCuomo says.
Goal is to ensure actual outdoor dining and no outdoor drinking/idling.
— Luis Ferré-Sadurní (@luisferre) July 16, 2020
What’s that goal again? To ensure “actual outdoor dining” and prohibit “outdoor drinking/idling.” So the coronavirus knows the difference between eating dinner and nursing a beer for a half-hour?
Doesn’t sound sciency to me.
— Amy Smith (@amysmith70) July 16, 2020
Did they mention any data about transmission from people at outdoor bars or is this just a moral panic about how having fun safely outside is bad?
— Aaron Ghitelman (@Ghitelman) July 16, 2020
Heck, charge $.01 for a peanut and they just ordered food, right?
— Jimmy Whaley (@jwwhaley) July 16, 2020
i have long been a lonely advocate for the widespread return of beer nuts.
— chris smith (@chrissmithnymag) July 16, 2020
Bag of chips for 1 dollar – the market already figured this out
— The Devil of YEE (@YeeThaaa) July 16, 2020
jello shots
— Nathan Lewis (@nlewi285) July 16, 2020
Worst. Idea. Ever.
— Laura Martínez® (@miblogestublog) July 16, 2020
What’s the difference between drinking outside and eating outside?
— PFM912 (@PFM912) July 16, 2020
This disease is either as deadly as advertised or it isn’t.
Ordering the jalapeño poppers won’t make it go away.
— Phil Elliott (@NDallas87) July 16, 2020
I’m really struggling with this pic.twitter.com/CwdVn2t0C0
— Aron Kaufman #NHLplayoffs #NYR (@AronAKauf) July 16, 2020
Apparently "idling" is a known disease vector, unlike dining in groups.
— Belize042 (@belize042) July 16, 2020
This gets dumber by the day
— SHANK (@HoselMr) July 16, 2020
There is no science that says drinking outside is bad but drinking and eating outside is not. We still care about science, right? https://t.co/Q8d8XnKVIi
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 16, 2020
Seems more and more about controlling the public than controlling the virus.
— (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) July 16, 2020
They say it's about science, but it's really about appearance.
— Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) July 16, 2020
we gave up on science decades ago
— Josh Sternberg (@joshsternberg) July 16, 2020
The logic makes me want to bash my head against a wall. I can't
— Nay (@nay_sue1) July 16, 2020
Related:
If this street party in NYC is any indication, the LOCKDOWN IS OVER and masks are optional https://t.co/xbytDgqKmB
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 13, 2020