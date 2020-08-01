Back in May, the Atilis Gym in New Jersey gave Gov. Murphy and his lockdown orders a big middle finger and remained open.

By the time late July rolled around, it had come to this:

‘TYRANNY!’ NJ gym owner Ian Smith jailed for refusing to close his gym and bend the knee to Gov. Murphy (Aubrey Huff responds and damn) https://t.co/RdLC1wd4qO — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 28, 2020

NJ has arrested the owners of a local gym for violating the governor's decreehttps://t.co/eYWg4zyNDE — Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 27, 2020

.@GovMurphy of New Jersey ordered the Sheriffs to close @TheAtilisGym. They arrested the gym owners and boarded up their business. This type of government overreach is terrifying. The Democrats allows rioters to burn businesses to the ground but won’t let them operate. pic.twitter.com/mDWG37kGVV — Derek Utley (@realDerekUtley) July 27, 2020

Yesterday, Gov. Phil Murphy issued another warning for those who ignore his edicts:

We are not past #COVID19. I am not announcing any specific action today, but consider this as being put on-notice. We will not tolerate these devil-may-care, nonchalant attitudes any more. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 31, 2020

Murphy won’t like this, because this morning the owners of the gym re-opened after breaking into their own business:

Happy gymgoers have been getting in their sets at Atilis since 8 am, with the owners acknowledging they have no idea how much time they have before they’re shut down again. https://t.co/GSPuFeKww2 — Allison Steele (@AESteele) August 1, 2020

The Atilis gym owners have had a steady crowd of visitors, lot of customers (gym is operating at limited capacity) along with dozens of well-wishers. Lots of American flags and patriotic music. pic.twitter.com/MzKQ9qn3VQ — Allison Steele (@AESteele) August 1, 2020

Here are a couple of videos:

Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey this morning. 🇺🇸

Follow the #NJ1ST page for more #AmericaFirst news! pic.twitter.com/zmhzUQuDmW — NJ1ST (@_NJ1ST) August 1, 2020

Just happened: Owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, closed by the state in dispute over pandemic regulations, kick in the front door to re-open pic.twitter.com/Lqx2H4gCFB — jim walsh (@jimwalsh_cp) August 1, 2020

Maybe if the owners called it an anti-police protest the governor would look the other way.

This is so refreshing to see. They have the courage to actually challenge this mini dictator. — hank (@henri1746) August 1, 2020

They are building a case for a constitutional court battle and Atilis will win it and they know it .. — Griffin (@The_Griffin__) August 1, 2020

A Michigan barber who stayed open in defiance of Gov. Whitmer’s orders recently won a similar case.