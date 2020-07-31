Earlier today we told you about unsealed documents from the Ghislaine Maxwell/Epstein case from which Techno Fog shared excerpts of allegations from an unnamed accuser.

One of the excerpts had to do with Bill Clinton:

Witness interview: Bill Clinton was at Epstein's island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and "2 young girls." pic.twitter.com/NG8PbaZLNt — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

That should be big news, right? Well, the Washington Post took this approach instead:

Before President Trump wished Ghislaine Maxwell "well," they had mingled for years in the same gilded circles https://t.co/pZVNI600fI — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 31, 2020

Seriously?

This is the big headline about Maxwell today wapo? Really…..?? https://t.co/RDVoAKkVcS — paige sully (@PaigeSully88) July 31, 2020

Apparently that was the Post’s big takeaway:

Hahahahaha! Bill Clinton’s name is all OVER released docs and this is the angle you’re playing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VxgPB4GM2G — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) July 31, 2020

These absolute clowns post this the day after witness testimony alleges bill Clinton was at Pedo Island with Maxwell, Epstein and 2 “young NY girls”. Get bent https://t.co/7TjQbbv9ny — Bubba Smollett (@BubbaSmollett) July 31, 2020

Documents come out connecting Bill Clinton to Epstein’s Island and the Post immediatly goes with this deflection. https://t.co/5kyaoz4IAS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 31, 2020

This is what you took from the documents? Many implicated but you bring someone who wasn’t https://t.co/k00oNCXRHR — ㄣ⃒ (@skanky_62) July 31, 2020

It must be good to be a Democrat.

😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 WAPO in an utter panic – because all their friends are listed in the newly released documents with underaged girls – and Trump wasn’t. Bwahahahhaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! 😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 31, 2020

So the Wash post just wants to guess on Trump but when given actual facts they ignore Bill Clinton. Really? 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Jodi Don’t you Shush Me (@APLMom) July 31, 2020

There's a statement from a victim testify that she had never seen Trump go off with a girl or on the island. The WP prints this but I haven't yet seen the "Bill Clinton actually on Pedophile Island" story https://t.co/OwjQBSTLdJ — Eric Drouant – The Sanest Man in America (@Edrouant) July 31, 2020

The fact that WaPo is printing this headline shows how much the Deep State is panicking. Why no mention of Bill Clinton or the others, WaPo? Why attempt so much guilt-by-association when it's so easy to prove no guilt on Trump's part? Nothing can stop what's coming. https://t.co/aGYOvHkmj8 — Jordan Sather (@Jordan_Sather_) July 31, 2020

The WaPo has its “priorities.”