Earlier today we told you about unsealed documents from the Ghislaine Maxwell/Epstein case from which Techno Fog shared excerpts of allegations from an unnamed accuser.

One of the excerpts had to do with Bill Clinton:

That should be big news, right? Well, the Washington Post took this approach instead:

Seriously?

Apparently that was the Post’s big takeaway:

It must be good to be a Democrat.

The WaPo has its “priorities.”

