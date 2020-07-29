Earlier this month we told you that the Associated Press announced an update to their stylebook to include “white” in lowercase and “Black” in uppercase when the words are used in reference to human beings.

Many days later, the AP Stylebook folks, for one reason or another, thought an explanation was in order:

Apparently a lot went into the decision:

In other words, their decision is subject to a rethink that might be caused by any shift in the narrative of the day.

