Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s stroll into the unrest the other day didn’t go so well for him, but in spite of the reality of the situation, he continues to blame President Trump for the unrest in his city.

As a matter of fact, just over a week ago, Wheeler said he’d never agree to meet with officials from the Department of Homeland Security, but things seem to have changed:

Commissioner @JoAnnPDX and I are calling for an immediate meeting with Department of Homeland Security leadership on the ground in Portland and with Acting Secretary @DHS_Wolf to discuss a cease-fire and the removal of heightened federal forces from Portland. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 28, 2020

Oh really?

Eleven days ago you refused to meet with them. https://t.co/GKauQh8jaB — C. Irwin (@Bookwormdearlor) July 28, 2020

That’s true:

After pre-emptively declaring he'd refuse to meet w/federal officials, Mayor Wheeler has suddenly reversed course & is now demanding a meeting w/@DHS_Wolf to discuss a "cease-fire." Even Wheeler seems to recognize that his city has insurgents who have declared war on US gov. https://t.co/TWuVKFXnwH pic.twitter.com/AqRzq1Ueq5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 28, 2020

Wheeler’s had a change of heart!

The mayor of Portland wants to negotiate a cease fire between his terrorist insurgents and the federal government. Isn’t that special? https://t.co/D6KOP4GHrR — Mary Grace™ 🇺🇸*American* (@MaryGraceMedia) July 28, 2020

The DHS should demand the meeting be nationally televised and take place in front of the federal courthouse in Portland during one of the nightly riots there.

Why don't you go back out in the crowd outside the federal building, and tell them that you want a "cease-fire".

Let's see how that works out for ya, Ted. https://t.co/sGGl8IpCe0 — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) July 28, 2020

Yep, and good luck with that, Mr. Mayor!

Let ANTIFA stand down first. Then we can talk. https://t.co/s980BhOOgf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 28, 2020

I want to know what you think we can compromise on. Where's the ground to negotiate? Or do you have something you plan to threaten them with? https://t.co/xeXkcPeqoA — Audrey Eschright (@ameschright) July 28, 2020

What’s Wheeler’s negotiating point going to be? “Remove federal agents from Portland or I let rioters burn down my entire city”?

A cease-fire? Tell us this, @tedwheeler: is Portland a belligerent power at war with the United States? https://t.co/RsfEY7MSsm — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 28, 2020

Wheeler certainly seems to be.

You ain’t running anything bro it’s federal property Chad🐺 territory now https://t.co/ZdSIuu1gOd — Factotum Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 28, 2020

Just that determined to see the city you run destroyed, are you? God you suck. — Add your name (@corrcomm) July 28, 2020

Until Barack Obama took office, America had a long-standing policy against negotiating with terrorists. I hope @realDonaldTrump’s presidency marks a return to that policy. https://t.co/5b6n5PJGqT — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 28, 2020

The Feds can leave when your rioters decide to loot and pillage something other than Federal property, you weakling. https://t.co/MOrclxIDpZ — Jay (@OneFineJay) July 28, 2020

Got a hall of fame 🤡 here. https://t.co/t22NGdku94 — CountryGuy (@CountryGuy_1) July 28, 2020

Pathetic excuse for a leader, right here. 👇🏼 What a joke. https://t.co/J4KkPvmfCn — Alpha Barbie 🇺🇸 (@AlphaBarbieSays) July 28, 2020

This fool thinks he’s in charge. Clearly he’s a puppet leader. https://t.co/GsvttUxrB9 — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) July 28, 2020

We don't negotiate with terrorists. What did you think this was, the Obama Administration? #TearGasTed https://t.co/dKlmAm2yhL — Michael (@MBlake1771) July 28, 2020

Wheeler seemed to be hoping so.