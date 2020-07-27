Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s stroll into the unrest the other day didn’t go so well for him, but in spite of the reality of the situation, he continues to blame President Trump for the unrest in his city.

As a matter of fact, just over a week ago, Wheeler said he’d never agree to meet with officials from the Department of Homeland Security, but things seem to have changed:

Oh really?

That’s true:

Wheeler’s had a change of heart!

Trending

The DHS should demand the meeting be nationally televised and take place in front of the federal courthouse in Portland during one of the nightly riots there.

Yep, and good luck with that, Mr. Mayor!

What’s Wheeler’s negotiating point going to be? “Remove federal agents from Portland or I let rioters burn down my entire city”?

Wheeler certainly seems to be.

Wheeler seemed to be hoping so.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antifaBlack lives matterDepartment of Homeland SecurityDHSDonald TrumpportlandTed Wheeler