Last week MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough noted that the protests in Portland, Oregon were “peaceful, for the most part”:

.@JoeNBC still claiming the protests in Portland are “peaceful” pic.twitter.com/RWC52rbQyA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 23, 2020

However, between last week and this week, the level of “peaceful” has been lowered somewhat:

How does breaking windows at a courthouse, setting fire to a federal building, firing guns in crowds, and committing acts of vandalism forward any cause? Actually, don’t bother because there is no good answer. It is self-destructive to any cause you promote. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 27, 2020

Wow, that might also come as unwelcome news to Rep. Nadler and others pushing the Dem narrative:

But @JoeBiden said they were "peaceful protesters"! And @MayorofLA said they "represent the best of our democratic ideals"! https://t.co/U6IdH7TIyz — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) July 27, 2020

All of the above will simply plug their ears, cover their eyes and keep reciting the talking points.

Suddenly and without warning, the Left admits that the "peaceful protesters" were not as peaceful as previously claimed. https://t.co/1JZXPkoVG2 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 27, 2020

I love it. The left (yes, Scarborough is left) are just now trying to condemn the violence in cities run by Democrats. Too little, too late, Joey! https://t.co/DKHHNeqPZS — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) July 27, 2020

reality sinking in for the left https://t.co/phADsJgiHY — CommodoreBTC (@CommodoreBTC) July 27, 2020

The rioters' goal is to get police to shoot at them. It's one of Saul Alinsky's Rules For Radicals. They want to be attacked because they know the lying media will spin it in such a way that it ends up demonizing police, which is what they want because they are *anarchists*. https://t.co/eRjhZrFNzN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 27, 2020

Ask Jerry Nadler. He says it's a myth. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 27, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.

But any Resistance awakenings aside, it’s important to remember that Trump will take the blame no matter what the reality of the situation is:

Much of what is happening in Seattle, Portland, and other West Coast cities is not “peaceful”. Trump’s dangerous application of federal force has illicited the response he and Barr were hoping for. https://t.co/ySwGeitWhP — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 27, 2020

It all started well before Trump sent federal officers and agents to Portland and elsewhere.