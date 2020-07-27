Last week MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough noted that the protests in Portland, Oregon were “peaceful, for the most part”:

However, between last week and this week, the level of “peaceful” has been lowered somewhat:

Wow, that might also come as unwelcome news to Rep. Nadler and others pushing the Dem narrative:

Trending

All of the above will simply plug their ears, cover their eyes and keep reciting the talking points.

Fact check: TRUE.

But any Resistance awakenings aside, it’s important to remember that Trump will take the blame no matter what the reality of the situation is:

It all started well before Trump sent federal officers and agents to Portland and elsewhere.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antifaDonald TrumpJoe ScarboroughPortland rioting