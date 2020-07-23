Last evening brought with it another night of chaos in Portland, Oregon, but there’s a narrative that must not be abandoned:

“Peaceful for the most part”?

You’ve got to appreciate all the “mostly peaceful” destruction, arson and explosives. But at least Scarborough admitted that federal agents and officers are in the area legally as long as the rioters keep setting their sights on federal property:

As for the peaceful protests, that’s a laughable talking point and even the city’s mayor knows it:

“Mostly peaceful.”

***

