Last evening brought with it another night of chaos in Portland, Oregon, but there’s a narrative that must not be abandoned:

.@JoeNBC still claiming the protests in Portland are “peaceful” pic.twitter.com/RWC52rbQyA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 23, 2020

“Peaceful for the most part”?

They set the courthouse on fire. Not quite sure I’d define that as “peaceful”. — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) July 23, 2020

You’ve got to appreciate all the “mostly peaceful” destruction, arson and explosives. But at least Scarborough admitted that federal agents and officers are in the area legally as long as the rioters keep setting their sights on federal property:

@JoeNBC @tomselliott @IngrahamAngle Through stammering, Joe is trying to find the “right” words to tell crazed rioters they need to riot in areas away from federal property if they want to continue to riot with impunity. Aiding terrorists to avoid arrest. Huh. #GodBlessAmerica https://t.co/vpoduegC8n — MamaBear (@MamaBea26415277) July 23, 2020

He had trouble getting that one out. He knew he was saying something against the narrative. Huge no-no. — Jesse Danko (@DankoJesse) July 23, 2020

Exactly. @JoeNBC hated to say that “if they didn’t try to destroy Federal Bldgs, Trump would NOT have sent in support” (to paraphrase). He waited til the end to say it but say it he did. — Navarro was in Mindhunter (@geld_it) July 23, 2020

As for the peaceful protests, that’s a laughable talking point and even the city’s mayor knows it:

Why would the mayor of Portland need to take a full security detail to a peaceful protest? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 23, 2020

Portland mayor @tedwheeler is escorted to safety by his security team. Angry protesters follow and try to assault him despite his support on the front lines of the riot. They try to go inside the building but is pushed back by Wheeler’s security. pic.twitter.com/xUydADlJEv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 23, 2020

“Mostly peaceful.”

