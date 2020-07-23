WHOOPS!

What kind of “comrade” sets his buddy on fire?

Rioters outside the Portland federal courthouse accidentally set their comrade on fire with a flammable device. #antifa #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/PLQbumM7fT — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 23, 2020

Mostly not on fire, like mostly peaceful?

But he was most not on fire. https://t.co/svAyPMKMPT — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 23, 2020

We shouldn’t be, but. . .

Start your day with a laugh https://t.co/QHBk1JwRq8 — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) July 23, 2020

We’ll blame the parents:

Never let children play with matches https://t.co/3AKWllaH7z — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) July 23, 2020

***

