As we told you earlier this week, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler got more than he was probably bargaining for when he took a stroll around the totally peaceful protests in his city (surrounded by security).

However, as the progressive playbook dictates, this has nothing to do with what’s really happening, but rather is about proving President Trump wrong for sending in federal agents to help quell the violence (or “peaceful protests” as Wheeler might call it).

After his tour of the riot zone, Mayor Wheeler had this to say:

Trending

Embedded journo Andy Ngo begs to differ:

In other words, reality tells a different story.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andy NgoportlandTed Wheeler