We already know that the presence of Homeland Security officials and agents in Portland, Oregon has alarmed the city’s progressive mayor far more than the rioters who have been wreaking havoc for about 50 straight nights.

Vox’s Zack Beauchamp tried to imagine a similar scenario about a decade ago:

I don't play this game often, but this time it's revealing: Imagine if Obama had done this to Tea Partiers https://t.co/pYnLDfmvE9 — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) July 17, 2020

Because the two things are remotely comparable?

Who can forget the Tea Party Riots of 2009? — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 17, 2020

I'll play your game: Name a single federal law broken by the Tea Partiers? https://t.co/791uaMMRT1 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 18, 2020

Remember the 2011 Tea Party Autonomous Zone (TPAZ) in Lubbock? Torched a Whataburger, looted the Boot Barn, and branded All Lives Matter on a steer at the mayor's ranch. A fearful time… https://t.co/knTswv2MFR — jon gabriel (@exjon) July 17, 2020

Please show me the tea partiers who rioted night after night in the streets. https://t.co/rxNOPOFk0e — RBe (@RBPundit) July 17, 2020

I TOTALLY forgot about the Tea Party Autonomous Zones and riots, y’all. https://t.co/4EmivZPcXf — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 17, 2020

They must have slipped our minds too.

Just like in 2010.https://t.co/A3jPQpVig7 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 18, 2020

Those darn Tea Partiers!https://t.co/rFHXCg9kUH — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 18, 2020

Does the Left actually believe the “mostly peaceful” narrative?

The tea party didn't burn buildings, loot businesses, or murder innocent bystanders. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) July 18, 2020

Gosh. What could be the distinction? pic.twitter.com/Ed1AxMAlNf — Add your name (@corrcomm) July 17, 2020

Obama wouldn't have had cause to arrest Tea Partiers, because the never rioted or looted. https://t.co/nCPzO8zS7N — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) July 18, 2020

First I would have imagine the Tea Party as a domestic terrorist outfit. https://t.co/wyamU0gAid — Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) July 18, 2020

Antifa smashes windows, hurts people, and burns things Tea Party neatly picked up trash, was actually peaceful, and left things tidy — Razor (@hale_razor) July 17, 2020

Ten years ago next month, I attended Restoring Honor in Washington DC presented by @glennbeck 100s of thousands of people and the Mall was left looking great. No trash anywhere except in the bins — G Schultz 🇺🇸 (@Schultz_1946) July 18, 2020

Just like what’s going on now! *Eye roll*