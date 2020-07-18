Earlier this week Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made it clear that there were undesirable people in his city, and he wanted them to leave. And by “undesirable people” we mean leadership from the Department of Homeland Security.

That’s right — after over 50 nights of rioting and vandalism in his city, Mayor Wheeler is blaming a recent presence of federal law enforcement for staining the pristine “democracy” he’s got going in Portland:

When a reporter pointed out to Wheeler that the rioting had been going on long before any federal authorities arrived, the mayor did so much spinning he probably had to take some Dramamine afterward:

Does Wheeler really expect anybody to believe that?

And what could possibly go wrong if that “strategy” was employed by mayors everywhere?

Wheeler has an insane definition of “democracy.”

