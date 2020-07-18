Earlier this week Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made it clear that there were undesirable people in his city, and he wanted them to leave. And by “undesirable people” we mean leadership from the Department of Homeland Security.

That’s right — after over 50 nights of rioting and vandalism in his city, Mayor Wheeler is blaming a recent presence of federal law enforcement for staining the pristine “democracy” he’s got going in Portland:

Mr. President, this is an attack on our democracy.https://t.co/KGGBTI49eu — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 17, 2020

When a reporter pointed out to Wheeler that the rioting had been going on long before any federal authorities arrived, the mayor did so much spinning he probably had to take some Dramamine afterward:

In a press conference today, Portland mayor @tedwheeler blames @realDonaldTrump & @DHSgov for the antifa riots in Portland. A reporter then points out the riots were already happening for 5 straight weeks before DHS came. https://t.co/mapGK7zRGx pic.twitter.com/rwIZobnYdV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2020

Does Wheeler really expect anybody to believe that?

What a jackass. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 18, 2020

So his strategy was to let them riot as much as they want, they'll eventually get tired and board and move on. Brilliant. "Do worry maam, I'm sure your attacker will eventually stop punching you when he gets tired. I would try to stop him but that'll just enrage him even more" — Tom_B (@Tomblvd) July 18, 2020

And what could possibly go wrong if that “strategy” was employed by mayors everywhere?

Can you imagine a more inept, backbone-less mayor? Can you? There are some bad ones out there.. but this guy takes the cake. HIs city has been overrun with disgusting, lawbreaking fascists and he's attacking the guy who's putting and end to it? Get bent!

Portland https://t.co/l7MChnvrJX — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) July 18, 2020

The Left can't defend their #FalseNarratives like the fabricated meme of #PortlandKidnappings https://t.co/Feq5FlLnP4 — Larry LaFata (@LarryLaFata) July 18, 2020

Another reminder than Democrat mayors are never responsible for anything that goes wrong in their cities. #OrangeManBad https://t.co/41VcfQ6VC7 — Rob from Long Island (@FlyingDutch0116) July 18, 2020

This thing is upset someone other then him is giving back #LawAndOrder to his district he runs horribly. #morons https://t.co/o19KuxGP3W — Mike (@Mike88010483) July 18, 2020

The silent majority are rapidly tiring of 49 consecutive nights of riots and marxist insanity in downtown Portland. — Brian Owendoff (@BMO68) July 17, 2020

Allowing violent people that agree with you to break the law at will is a violation of the equal rights of everyone else. If you won't enforce the law in Portland, someone else will have to do it for you. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 18, 2020

"Quelling violence" and rolling up violent rioters is now "an attack on our democracy." @tedwheeler has chosen a side.

It's not yours.

Unhinged Oregon Democrats Are Antifa's Biggest Fans After Trump Sends Federal Cops https://t.co/zkO7ArXSjG — Victoria Taft (@VictoriaTaft) July 17, 2020

Wheeler has an insane definition of “democracy.”