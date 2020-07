As Portland, Oregon just saw its 50th straight night of violence and unrest, the acting director of the Department of Homeland Security and others were in the city to assess the ongoing situation:

Here is what I saw in Portland yesterday. pic.twitter.com/B0xvTTYvIj

These valiant men and women have defended our institutions of justice against violent anarchists for 48 straight days. We will prevail. pic.twitter.com/Qo9XoCyH2N — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 17, 2020

Mayor Ted Wheeler has finally spotted some people in his city who are problematic:

A number of people have asked if I know DHS leadership is in town, and if I’m going to meet with them. We’re aware that they’re here. We wish they weren’t. We haven’t been invited to meet with them, and if we were , we would decline. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 16, 2020

Wheeler probably won’t care to talk to anybody from the Trump administration until it’s time to request federal funds (he should ask the Minnesota governor how that’ll work out):

The acting DHS director slammed the Portland mayor’s priorities… or lack thereof:

“I offered @DHSgov support to help locally address the situation that’s going on in Portland, and their only response was: please pack up and go home. That’s just not going to happen on my watch.” pic.twitter.com/BW8UdbNZ9c — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 17, 2020

