At today’s White House press conference, Kayleigh McEnany was asked about President Trump’s desire to see schools open in the fall. She said a lot of things, but CNN’s Chief Resistance Reporter Jim Acosta initially shared only these few words:

The White House Press Secretary on Trump's push to reopen schools: "The science should not stand in the way of this." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 16, 2020

And Acosta’s partial quote got the Resistance reaction that he was clearly going for:

Devastating … they are heading for under 40% of women's vote. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 16, 2020

If ever there was one sentence that completely encapsulated this administration, this is it. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 16, 2020

The science of saving people’s lives and stopping the spread of COVID19?! https://t.co/xNah1kjzot — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) July 16, 2020

It took until July, but the Trump Campaign has finally found its 2020 slogan. https://t.co/AQg9838pHZ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 16, 2020

But of course, CNN’s Acosta just happened to leave something out of his tweet:

What @PressSec actually said: "The science should not stand in the way of this…the science is very clear on this…the science is on our side here. We encourage localities & states to just simply follow the science. Open our schools." Why are you misleading your followers? https://t.co/ZnOnGKmQwK — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 16, 2020

Acosta’s CNN colleague Jake Tapper, to his credit, reminded everybody of the full context as well:

Folks read the ENTIRE McEnany comment about "the science should not stand in the way" of opening schools. She's arguing that the science is on the side of those who want to open them, she cites a JAMA study. I'm not taking a position on the matter but be fair. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 16, 2020

Maybe he should pass that along to Acosta, not that he’ll care to hear it because he’s gotten the desired narrative rolling.

Props to @jaketapper for reporting the complete statement. Jim Acosta is a hack. — Josh (@josh__gesell) July 16, 2020

You may wish to talk to your WH correspondent … @Acosta 😊 — Sheldon Alberts (@sheldonalberts) July 16, 2020

That isn’t the whole comment and you know it even your boy @jaketapper said that. Stop calling your self a journalist and get yourself a opinion show because that is all you do! — Jon Jones (@jjones20192020) July 16, 2020

Did you tag @Acosta? — Is it November yet? (@PhillyToMaine) July 16, 2020

Place your bets!

Acosta did get to almost the full context eventually:

McEnany went on to say "the science is on our side here." https://t.co/IxRbVtESSF — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 16, 2020

That has 546 retweets at the time this story was published. Acosta’s first tweet has almost 25,000.

