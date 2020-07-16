White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany seems to have tripped over herself a little when speaking about schools reopening in the fall, and the media is jumping on it.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on school reopenings: "The science should not stand in the way of this.” pic.twitter.com/w6H9DM0uTV — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 16, 2020

CNN’s Jim Acosta also pulled that one line out of context.

The White House Press Secretary on Trump's push to reopen schools: "The science should not stand in the way of this." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 16, 2020

Admittedly, it was a gaffe, and anyone playing the whole clip knows very well that McEnany was making the point that the science was on the side of schools reopening. McEnany herself called out the Washington Post for pulling that one line from the clip.

Case Study in Media Bias: I said: “The science is very clear on this…the science is on our side here. We encourage our localities & states to just simply follow the science. Open our schools.” But leave it to the media to deceptively suggest I was making the opposite point! https://t.co/vlxk3zRsgh — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) July 16, 2020

McEnany lies constantly but taking her out of context is unhelpful. In this clip she argues that the science supports opening schools — not that we should ignore science. https://t.co/UgG1Rhjf5i — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) July 16, 2020

It’s very clear what she was saying if you play the whole clip.

Jim, the science is on the side of opening the schools. Please report this with honesty. — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) July 16, 2020

Real quote: "The science should not stand in the way of this! The science is on our side here!" — Concerned Citizen (@Concern68023171) July 16, 2020

Lets note that she followed this by saying "The science is on our side!" So I have no idea what she was trying to say. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 16, 2020

The problem, ultimately, is that everyone (Trump, Democrats, even Acosta) are playing politics with this. CDC should release their guidelines.

Local districts with discussion with teachers and parents should make a choice.

This isn't a slam dunk discussion. This is a hard call. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 16, 2020

Again, let me say that…generally? I agree with the Trump position. I think that we can open schools safely. BUT…I don't think the Feds should be the one deciding it. Give guidance and information, and allow parents decide what is best locally. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 16, 2020

For example…San Fran closed schools. I am sitting here in Ohio, Trump in DC…should we dictate what they do? On the other hand, our local districts look geared to opening…and I don't think others should interfere there either. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 16, 2020

Fair reading would probably be "The science should not stand in the way." As being the science is on our side so that is not in the way to opening. So "stand in the way" meaning "be against it", rather than "stop us despite it" — Danny Wind (@danwind0310) July 16, 2020

That seems fair. She misspoke — let’s just say she pulled a Joe Biden. But then she clarified what she was saying. To be honest, we here at Twitchy see posts about Biden misspeaking, but we check the context if we can to make sure it’s an honest reading of what he was trying to say.

The full quote would be helpful but of course you’re more interested in spin. Hack. — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) July 16, 2020

That was directed at Acosta, which is pretty obvious by the word “hack.”

#FakeNews is the enemy of the people. Clipping out half the quote to fit your own biased narrative is like breathing to you isn’t it? — Teresa (@GTeresa9) July 16, 2020

Science says kids aren’t at risk from COVID, Jim. Also, if Walmart and the grocery store can be open, we can send kids to school. — Dawg Lawyer (@CorpsDawg) July 16, 2020

WaPo’s conservative opinion writer Jennifer Rubin tagged the conservative Lincoln Project to make sure they had the clip for a future ad:

another star for a @ProjectLincoln ad! — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 16, 2020

This, of course, is the same Jennifer Rubin who tweeted about President Trump that “now he wants to kill your kids,” so we know where she stands on the whole school issue.

Update:

We’d missed CBS News’ Weija Jiang pulling the exact same line out of context:

From the White House podium:

“Science should not stand in the way” of reopening schools. https://t.co/pE2AN6GtyM — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) July 16, 2020

More bullshit from a media bullshitter not courageous enough to address this quote in context. Another reason to completely ignore these disingenuous buffoons. 👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/Oo8KY86cF2 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 16, 2020

