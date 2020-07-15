During an address yesterday in the White House Rose Garden, the gathered media were given a chance to work on their suntans:

Awaiting Pres Trump, reporters in the hot sun. He'll be in the shade. pic.twitter.com/DHzrYBNmWl — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 14, 2020

We told you yesterday that CNN’s chief Resistance reporter Jim Acosta said that Trump “soiled the WH Rose Garden” with what he said. Up next is NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell:

I have covered 7 Presidents. I have never seen a POTUS use the Rose Garden or any White House platform to launch a political attack against his opponent for reelection, a campaign rally barely disguised as a faux news conference. All during a pandemic and a recession — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) July 15, 2020

We often point out that the media hibernated through the Obama years, and that becomes more apparent with each passing day.

You must be losing your memory then, Andrea. Bc here's an extended attack from Obama to Trump: "Stop whining and go try to make his case to get votes!" https://t.co/O0BLkwIvSl pic.twitter.com/bpZSeGvOXL — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) July 15, 2020

Goldfish do have short memories https://t.co/3FNmj0upaO — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) July 15, 2020

And remember Obama’s 2009 White House Rose Garden stunt to pitch Obamacare? Good times.

Your indignation is so ironic when the collective efforts of you and your ilk at the MSM for the last 3.5 years…every story, every headline, every interview…has been tantamount to an ANTI-Trump rally. 🙄 #EnemyOfThePeople https://t.co/ww0UIcvmsS — CarolinaConservative (@1776CC) July 15, 2020

Wow the Democratic activists are upset. Maybe look in the mirror. Journalists should not be DNC activists but that is what they have been for 3 1/2 years. https://t.co/DzloneulJK — R Smith (@rogerit678) July 15, 2020

Dan Bongino also has thoughts on Mitchell’s tweet:

I protected 3 presidents. I have never seen a POTUS abuse his authority to spy on political opponents and an incoming administration like Barack Obama did. https://t.co/v71fIG6L8Q — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 15, 2020

‘Nuff said.