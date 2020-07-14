CNN’s Jim Acosta has the vapors again Tuesday after President Trump used part of his time in a Rose Garden press conference about new legislation against China to take some shots at his presumptive opponent in 2020, Joe Biden.

Trump soiled the WH Rose Garden with that performance. Presidents do not use the Rose Garden in that kind of naked political fashion. That was not a press conference, as the WH described it. It was a campaign rally disguised as a press conference. It was a bait and switch. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 14, 2020

Andrew O’Reilly of Fox News reports:

President Trump veered off-script Tuesday after announcing new legislation against China to attack presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his recent policy proposals – accusing Biden of aligning his campaign with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive leaders. In comments similar to those made at campaign rallies, Trump laid into his Democratic rival for his policy proposal on immigration, criminal justice reform and climate change among other issues. “Biden has gone radical left,” Trump said in the Rose Garden as he maligned the proposals laid out by the Biden campaign over the last week. “There’s never been a time when two candidates were so different.”

Trump’s press conference managed to get the Hatch Act trending on Twitter.

Trump is now literally unloading an oppo dump on Biden from the Rose Garden. He’s reading aloud from a list of recent Biden alleged atrocities that he said he just asked his staff to prepare for him. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) July 14, 2020

Trump exits after his anti-Biden monologue and a few questions. Aside from the appropriateness of doing a rally speech against his opponent from the White House grounds, that was a wildly dishonest performance. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 14, 2020

The Hatch Act that prohibits political activities in government offices and buildings applies to federal workers but does not apply to the president himself. Past presidents by tradition and standard refrained from overt campaign rhetoric at the WH. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) July 14, 2020

Well, Trump didn’t. Let’s check in on Acosta to see if he’s OK.

Does this condescending pearl-clutching melodrama really appeal to your friends? https://t.co/dPWmbHFhSI — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 14, 2020

Calm down, Karen. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 14, 2020

And you aren’t a journalist, you’re an activist. https://t.co/vQr4v9ni3P — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 14, 2020

I look forward to you announcing your next job working for the Biden campaign or as his White House Press Secretary if he wins in November! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 14, 2020

“Soiled!?????” Are you kidding me???? Dude, he’s the President! He HAS the bully pulpit. Biden wouldn’t take any questions today at HIS presser — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 14, 2020

Leftist media are melting down. Jim's blood pressure is through the roof right now. Fun to watch! — Ricky Sunnyvale (@RickySunnyvale1) July 14, 2020

You mad bro’? — Never Better (@Nutsin1983) July 14, 2020

Dear diary….. — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) July 14, 2020

Dear Diary,

I did not like the words he said

I did not like them white, blue or red

He should not give that kind of speech

It was a lemon and not a peach

All he did was shout and squeal

And really, it just hurt my feels Also, I think I peed my pants again. https://t.co/tegEPPfPon — G (@TCC_Grouchy) July 14, 2020

Why didn't you run up and yank the microphone away from him? After all you've had practice in that department. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) July 14, 2020

Only females — Bridget Rose (@Bridget61372259) July 14, 2020

A member of the White House Press and CNN complaining that the President is being overly political is hilarious. Look in a mirror Jim. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 14, 2020

What, you didn’t like that? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) July 14, 2020

Talk about a bait and switch, CNN claims to be a news network, but delivers conspiracy theories and slander 24/7. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 14, 2020

"Journalists" used to not soil their media with political propaganda. Just sayin' — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) July 14, 2020

Gawd, you’re pompous. It must be exhausting being you. — Linda Suhler, PhD (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@LindaSuhler) July 14, 2020

Last I checked, @realDonaldTrump is the President of the United States. He can use the The Rose Garden for whatever the hell he wants to. If it is to force you idiots to sit through a rally-like “press conference” the more power to him — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) July 14, 2020

You have been gone the past couple of weeks. It was nice. — stephanie ac parler: @stephanieco23 (@stephanie_co23) July 14, 2020

I see the "Dear diary" schtick still works. — Noah (@reeb1011) July 14, 2020

Cry more lib 😂 — Kassie🕊 (@KassandraKitson) July 14, 2020

Thoughts and prayers — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) July 14, 2020

The Rose Garden looked planted with fertile soil. It was gorgeous out there, and Trump's speech made it even more magnificent. He always tells it like it is, always tells the truth. We love him for it. We love that he's not like the four or so presidents before him. — Shannon Ford (@h0memadetweets) July 14, 2020

I enjoyed it thoroughly — cmufanatic (@topper26) July 14, 2020

OMG — Get over yourself! — Lori Jackson 🇺🇸 (@lksjackson) July 14, 2020

Never.

