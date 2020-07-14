CNN’s Jim Acosta has the vapors again Tuesday after President Trump used part of his time in a Rose Garden press conference about new legislation against China to take some shots at his presumptive opponent in 2020, Joe Biden.

Andrew O’Reilly of Fox News reports:

President Trump veered off-script Tuesday after announcing new legislation against China to attack presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his recent policy proposals – accusing Biden of aligning his campaign with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive leaders.

In comments similar to those made at campaign rallies, Trump laid into his Democratic rival for his policy proposal on immigration, criminal justice reform and climate change among other issues.

“Biden has gone radical left,” Trump said in the Rose Garden as he maligned the proposals laid out by the Biden campaign over the last week. “There’s never been a time when two candidates were so different.”

Trump’s press conference managed to get the Hatch Act trending on Twitter.

Well, Trump didn’t. Let’s check in on Acosta to see if he’s OK.

Never.

