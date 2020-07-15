It sounds as if actress Kirstie Alley might be fed up with where she’s living and asked for a little help finding a new location. But there are some must-haves and deal-breakers for any new location:

Please CC me which states aren’t getting rid of cops, 2nd amendment, capitalism, democracy, people with varying opinions, and ARE not implementing socialism, cancel culture,communism, fascism .. you know, stuff like that ..I’d like to move there — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) July 15, 2020

Well, we can think of plenty of places where she won’t be moving.

Not every celeb is terrible. https://t.co/UHZO3PJ5Mc — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 15, 2020

Whew!

The states under sustained attack by the media: Texas and Florida. https://t.co/ksmhM7STSe — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2020

Best tweet of the day! At this point, I would like to know too!#Election2020#SaveAmerica https://t.co/tHhoV9fFlG — BluehandUSA (@bluehandusa) July 15, 2020

I will be back to this thread as I am currently packing to move to such a place. https://t.co/YZbUgxmibo — Kevin (@FandomMenace2) July 15, 2020

***

Related:

‘Laughable!’ Kirstie Alley PERFECTLY encapsulates insanity of progressive vision for what should happen when you call 9-1-1