As we told you yesterday, the Minneapolis City Council is moving forward with their “defund the police” effort.

The council president has said that there needs to be a re-think on what “public safety” should be, including who should be the first responders:

Minn. City Council President Lisa Bender (@MplsWard10) on vote to “dismantle” police department: “Yes,” I can imagine a “police-free future.” pic.twitter.com/tLL6bEwzm0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2020

Advocates for the "Defund the Police" movement say that first responders to a crime scene should be "mental health providers and social workers." This is like an outlandish satire of liberalism except now it's real life. This is actually what they're promoting. pic.twitter.com/HGXUbpeYXA — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 8, 2020

Kirstie Alley summed up the madness in one brief hypothetical conversation:

HELP! Murderer’s IN MY HOUSE! “Please hold for a Psycologist” — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) June 8, 2020

Satire is officially dead!

If it weren’t true it would be funny. Lord help us all… https://t.co/tJZKLIw8lk — Stacey Metz (@StaceyMetz) June 8, 2020

***

