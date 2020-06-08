As we told you yesterday, the Minneapolis City Council is moving forward with their “defund the police” effort.

The council president has said that there needs to be a re-think on what “public safety” should be, including who should be the first responders:

Kirstie Alley summed up the madness in one brief hypothetical conversation:

Satire is officially dead!

